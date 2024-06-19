 Mumbai: Western Railway Releases 'Swa-Raksha Guide' For Employee Safety
Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway released the 'Swa-Raksha Guide’ a pamphlet compiled by Personnel Department dedicated to workplace safety for railway employees, on 18th June, 2024, at WR’s Headquarters at Churchgate.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway and Prakash Butani, Additional General Manager of Western Railway along with Principal Head of Departments are seen releasing the 'Swa-Raksha Guide’. |

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the 'Swa-Raksha Guide’ aims to educate railway employees on crucial safety protocols, including measures for working on tracks, operating Overhead Equipment, and handling electrification especially during the monsoon season.

It also covers safety procedures for shunting operations, CPR techniques during medical emergencies and personal safety rules. The guide emphasizes the correct use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), safe machinery and tool handling, as well as awareness of potential hazards in railway operations.

This initiative underscores Western Railway's commitment to fostering a safer work environment, reducing workplace injuries, and ensuring the well-being of its employees.

