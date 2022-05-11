Mumbai: Western Railway recovers Rs. 21.82 Crore from ticketless travelers; creates record of highest collection in last 5 years

Western Railway recovered Rs. 21.82 Crore from 3.10 lakh ticketless & irregular cases travelers which itself is a record of collection in last 5 years.

Western Railway has been conducting regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on an unauthorized travelling. With these intensive drives with a strength of almost 2100 ticket checking staff, Western Railway recovered Rs.21.82 crore for irregular travel.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the checks conducted in April 2022, about 3.10 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travelers including unbooked luggage cases were detected, resulting in a recovery of Rs. 21.82 crore.

During the month of April 2022, 183 beggars were apprehended & evicted. 99 unauthorized hawkers were also apprehended, out of which, 20 were charged and an amount of approximately Rs. 5,300/- was realized as Railway dues and 79 persons were prosecuted & Rs.10,900/- were recovered in fine from them.

Action Against Touts

In the month of April 2022, 54 intensive checks were conducted against touts and other anti-social elements. As a result, 217 persons were apprehended and prosecuted under various sections of the Railways Act 1989 and Rs. 24,800/- was recovered from them as a court fine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 07:42 PM IST