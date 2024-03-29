Mumbai: Western Railway Official Gets 3-Year Jail In Corruption Case

Representative Photo

The special CHI court on Thursday sentenced Kisham- lal Meena (47), divisional electrical engineer (power) of Western Rallway to three years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding bribe of Rs3 lakh from a contract of repairs and maintenance of air-conditioner plants.

As per the prosecution case, the complainant was filed by Sarvesh Pandey, son of Sureshmani Pandey, proprietor of GHS Cool Service, which is engaged in repairs and maintenance of AC plants.

It was claimed that Meena had demanded illegal gratification of Rs3 lakh for awarding two railway contracts to the GBS Cool Service and also shortlisting the same firm for allotment of a third contract.

On April 8, 2015, Sarvesh met Meena to enquire about the contracts. He alleged that during the meeting, he was informed that the value of said three contracts would be Rs80 lakh and during the period of two years their firm would be earning profit of Rs20 lakh. Meena on that ba sis demanded bribe amount of Rs3 lakh.

On Thursday the judge said he found no substance in the submission of defence.