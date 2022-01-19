Mumbai: Western Railway introduces additional seating coach Mumbai Central– New Delhi Duronto Express

For the benefit of passengers, Western Railway has introduced an additional seating coach in Train No. 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express. The booking for the additional seating coach in Train No 22209 will open w.e.f 20.01.2022 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway further stated that there will be no catering services in this coach i.e in Second Seating of Train No 22209 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts, composition etc., passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowedto board this fully reserved train.

Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:48 PM IST