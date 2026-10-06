Mumbai: Western Railway Gives Ticket Checkers Gear-Friendly Jackets With Dedicated Pockets For Electronic Equipment

Western Railway’s new jackets allow Mumbai ticket checking staff to carry electronic devices securely while keeping their hands free | File Photo

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Ticket checking staff of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division will now have specially designed jackets to carry their electronic equipment more conveniently while on duty. As part of a pilot initiative, 30 jackets have been procured and deployed for ticket checking personnel.

The jackets have dedicated pockets for hand-held terminals (HHTs), electronic fare machines (EFTs) and voice amplifiers. A headset arrangement has also been provided, allowing staff to access and operate the equipment without having to repeatedly hold or keep it elsewhere.

Designed For Intensive Checks

According to railway officials, the new jackets are aimed at making ticket checking more convenient, particularly during intensive checking operations. The design allows staff to keep essential equipment securely on them while keeping their hands free for other tasks.

The initiative is expected to be particularly useful during Fortress Checks, AC local ticket checking drives, special checking campaigns and peak-hour duties, when ticket checking staff have to handle large passenger volumes and equipment simultaneously.

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Pilot To Assess Wider Deployment

The jackets are also intended to provide better comfort and a more organised way of carrying equipment during extended duties. If the pilot proves useful, the railway may consider wider deployment for ticket checking staff in the Mumbai Division.

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