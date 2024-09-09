Mumbai: Western Railway Expands Solar Energy Usage With 13.08 MWp Capacity To Boost Green Initiatives

Mumbai Central Carshed | File Photo

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has significantly increased its use of solar energy, installing solar panels with a combined capacity of 13.08 MWp across 229 locations, including 136 stations and 93 service buildings, sheds, and workshops.

These installations span all six divisions of WR, with notable locations including 50 on the Mumbai Central Division, 35 on Vadodara Division, 60 on Ratlam Division, 16 on Ahmedabad Division, 34 on Rajkot Division, and 34 on Bhavnagar Division. This is equivalent to carbon absorption capability of approx. 5.25 lakh trees.

The increased reliance on solar power has not only bolstered WR's renewable energy initiative but also led to considerable revenue savings and environmental benefits. The solar panels have generated 12.36 million units (MU) of electricity during the fiscal year 2023-24, resulting in a reduction of over 9,888 tonnes of carbon emissions and saving approximately Rs 6.43 crore. By August 2024, during the current fiscal year, WR has already generated 5.82 MU of solar energy, reducing its carbon footprint by 4,655 tonnes and saving Rs 3.33 crore.

Apart from this, Western Railway has provided solar water heaters, solar street lights, solar panels at LC gates as part of green energy resources. Further, Western Railway is planning to install solar plants at all the buildings to the maximum extent to achieve nation’s mission to reduce carbon footprint.

WR remains dedicated to Indian Railways' goal of achieving "Net Zero Carbon Emission" by 2030, taking significant steps towards increasing the use of renewable energy and contributing to environmental conservation.