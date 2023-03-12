Mumbai: Western Railway completes de-launching of 16 girders of Gokhale Bridge, 4 remaining

The Western Railway successfully completed the dismantling work of 12 girders of the Gokhale bridge during night (Saturday-Sunday) block. Work on the remaining four girders is likely to be completed Sunday night.

"Total 16 girders were remaining, out of these 12 were de-launched during the Saturday- Sunday mid night, remaining four will be de-launched tonight," said an official of WR adding that during the block Six panels of mid pier of west side also cut and removed.

Asked about the complition of dismantling work of Gokhale bridge, official said, "We are targeting to handed over the east portion of the site to the BMC by March 15th followed by west portion by March 31st.

Read Also Mumbai: Two lanes of Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri to be open before May 31

BMC to reconstruct Gokhale Bridge

Reconstruction work of the bridge will be done by the BMC. "The piling work for the Gokhale bridge has already started . We are trying to start the one lane of the bridge for vehicular and pedestrian movement before monsoon. The work of launching the girders of the bridge above the railway tracks could be completed only after the demolition work is finished" said a BMC officials.

An east-west key connector in Andheri, Gokhale bridge has been shut for pedestrian and vehicular traffic since November 7, 2022, after being declared unsafe. On the BMC's request, the experts of technical institutes inspected the bridge and suggested reopening of a single lane after carrying out several repair works. But going against the report, the civic body finally decided to not reopen the bridge till it's reconstructed. The civic body is trying to open one lane of the bridge before monsoon and remaining work will be completed by September 2023.