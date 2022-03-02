Mumbai: Western Railway committed to make all establishments, units free from scrap materials in line with 'Zero Scrap Mission'

In line with the 'Zero Scrap Mission' of Indian Railways, Western Railway is committed to make all the establishments and units under its jurisdiction free from scrap materials. Under this mission, continuous monitoring is ensured to keep the stations, depots, sheds, workshops and sections scrap free.

Western Railway has surpassed its FY 2021-22 annual scrap sale target in the month of February 2022 itself. "In the past three years, Western Railway has been consistently selling a scrap of approx. Rs 500 crores which have helped in the monetization of blocked funds and consequent revenue generation. Going ahead in the direction towards the “Zero Scrap Mission”, this year also Western Railway has sold scrap worth Rs. 433.72 crores till February 2022, which is 7.55% higher than the corresponding sale of Rs. 403.27 crores achieved till February 2021" said an official.

"Western Railway is committed to make all Railway establishments scrap free under “zero scrap mission”. Under this mission, continuous monitoring of stations, depots, sheds, workshops and sections are ensured to keep the units scrap free. This monitoring has not only helped in achieving scrap sale targets but also improved the aesthetics of stations, workplaces, colonies and surrounding areas. Efforts of WR has resulted in the achievement of 100% stations, 92% workshops/ sheds/depots, 90% sections as zero scrap and 99% stations as abandoned structure free stations." said Sumit Thakur, Chief public relation officer of WR.

"With this, Western Railway has not only achieved the annual scrap sale target of Rs.390 crores but surpassed it by a substantial margin. Under the directives of General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti and Principal Chief Materials Manager Arun Mehta, Western Railway and his team have set its target to make the Zonal Railway completely scrap free and aims to achieve 100% scrap free status at all its workplaces" added officials.

"The 'Zero Scrap Mission' drive has not only generated revenue for Indian Railways but also created the space for accumulating other material including scrap and improved the aesthetics of stations, workplaces and surrounding areas," said a senior officer of WR.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:31 PM IST