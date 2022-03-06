Mumbai: Western Railway augments additional coaches in 15 pairs of trains on temporary basis for Holi festival

Booking train reservations before Holi is a pain for most people. A lot of people visit their homes during this festival but are unable to get a seat. To make things easier for passengers and reduce the pressure on railway compartments, Western Railway has decided to augment additional coaches in 15 pairs of trains on temporary basis. Here is the details:

1. Train No. 12989/12990 Dadar – Ajmer with an additional AC 3-Tier Economy coach. Ex Dadar up to 31st March, 2022 and Ex Ajmer up to 30th March, 2022.





2. Train No. 20484/20483 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi augmented with two additional AC 3-Tier and four Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar up to 1st April, 2022 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi up to 31st March, 2022.

3. Train No. 14708/14707 Dadar – Bikaner augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach and five Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar up to 1st April, 2022 and Ex Bikaner up to 31st March, 2022.

4. Train No. 12490/12489 Dadar – Bikaner augmented with an additional General Second Class Coach. Ex Dadar up to 30th March, 2022 and Ex Bikaner up to 29th March, 2022.

5. Train No. 12480/12479 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur augmented with two additional AC 3-Tier & two Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus up to 4th April, 2022 and Ex Jodhpur up to 3rd April, 2022.

6. Train No. 12995/12996 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier Economy, one Sleeper Class and one General Second Class Coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus up to 1st April, 2022 and Ex Ajmer up to 31st March, 2022.

7. Train No. 22196/22195 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai with an additional AC 3 Tier coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from 15th March, 2022 to 1st June, 2022 and Ex Virangana Lakshmibai from 13th March, 2022 to 30th May, 2022.

8. Train No. 15068/15067 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur with an additional AC 3-Tier coach. Ex Bandra Terminus up to 1st April, 2022 and Ex Gorakhpur up to 30th March, 2022.

9. Train No. 22474/22473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner with two additional Sleeper class coaches and one General second class coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from 8th to 29th March, 2022 and Ex Bikaner from 7th to 28th March, 2022.

10. Train No. 14702/14701 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar with two additional Sleeper Class Coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus from 9th March to 2nd April, 2022 (except 21st March, 2022) and Ex Shri Ganganagar from 7th to 31st March, 2022 (except 19th March, 2022).

11. Train No. 12465/12466 Indore – Jodhpur with three additional General Second Class Coaches. Ex Indore up to 1st April, 2022 and Ex Jodhpur up to 2nd April, 2022.

12. Train No. 14802/14801 Indore – Jodhpur with three additional General Second Class Coaches. Ex Indore up to 3rd April, 2022 and Ex Jodhpur up to 31st March, 2022.

13. Train No. 11125/11126 Ratlam – Gwalior with an additional Sleeper Class Coach. Ex Ratlam from 16th March, 2022 to 2nd June, 2022 and Ex Gwalior from 14th March, 2022 to 31st May, 2022.

14. Train No. 21125/21126 Ratlam – Bhind with an additional Sleeper Class Coach, Ex Ratlam from 15th March, 2022 to 31st May, 2022 and Ex Bhind from 16th March, 2022 to 1st June, 2022.

15. Train No. 14115/14116 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Prayagraj Jn. with an additional AC 3-Tier coach. Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 13th March, 2022 to 1st June, 2022 and Ex Prayagraj Jn. from 12th March, 2022 to 31st May, 2022.

