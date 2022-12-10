Mumbai: Western Railway announces extension for Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Express up to Bhuj

Representative pic

Mumbai: Western Railway has shared a revision in timings and change in days of run for Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Express.

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend Train No. 12965/66 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Express up to Bhuj, with effect from 7th February, 2023. The timings of the train and the day of the run is also being revised.

Details with revised timings

According to Western Railway, the details of the train with revised timings are as under:

Train No. 12965/12966 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Express

Train No. 12965 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Express will depart from Bandra Terminus at 12.45 hrs every Tuesday instead of Thursday and reach Bhuj at 06.00 hrs, the next day. This train will arrive/depart at Borivali at 13.09/13.12 hrs, Surat at 16.17/16.22 hrs, Vadodara at 18.01/18.06 hrs, Anand at 18.40/18.42 hrs, Nadiad at 18.59/19.01 hrs, Ahmedabad at 20.00/20.10 hrs, Mahesana at 21.35/21.37 hrs, Palanpur at 22.57/23.12 hrs, Disa at 23.36/23.38 hrs, Bhildi at 23.54/23.56 hrs, Diyodar at 00.16/00.18 hrs, Radhanpur at 00.55/00.57 hrs, Adesar at 01.55/01.57 hrs, Samakhiali at 03.09/03.11 hrs, Bhachau at 03.27/03.29 hrs and Gandhidham at 04.15/04.35 hrs.

In the return direction, Train No. 12966 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will depart from Bhuj at 17.40 hrs and arrive/depart at Gandhidham at 18.40/19.00 hrs. There will be no change in timings between Gandhidham and Bandra Terminus.

This will be effective from 10th February, 2023.

Advisory for the passengers

Passengers kindly take note that the Thursday trips of Train No. 12965 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Express w.e.f 9th February, 2023 and onwards have been cancelled and passengers who have booked their tickets for this train are eligible for full refund on cancellation of tickets. This train will run with revised timings & day of run from Tuesday, 7th February, 2023. Passengers desiring to travel by Train No 12965 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj for the trip of Tuesday 7th February, 2023 and onwards can book fresh ticket subject to availability.

The booking of Train No. 12965 which will run with the revised day w.e.f 7th February, 2023 will open from 12th December, 2022 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in