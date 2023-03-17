Mumbai: Western Railway achieves highest ever commercial revenue in current FY 2022-23 | File

Mumbai: For the first time in the history of WR’s Mumbai Central Division, the division achieved its highest ever commercial revenue in the current FY 2022-23. The division crossed the milestone of Rs 3500 Cr in commercial revenue and is committed to reach the overall revenue of Rs 3660 Cr by the end of this financial year. Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway congratulated the team on achieving this milestone.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in order to scale this impressive milestone in commercial revenue, WR’s Mumbai Division recorded its highest monthly earning in ticket checking for any division across Indian Railways in the month of May 2022.

Western Railway witnessed highest earning of all time in the reserved segment of ticketing

Continuing in this direction, the division also saw the highest earning of all time in the reserved segment of ticketing. Mumbai Division registered highest ever earning in Other Coaching (OCH) earnings which includes ticket checking and parcel revenue. The division also saw its highest ever revenue from Pay & Park contracts, alongwith its contribution through catering stalls.

Mumbai Division embarked on a paradigm shift in contract management by adopting the e-auction method. All the efforts made by the division in various fields have led to sustained growth in revenue.