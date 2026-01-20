Mumbai Western Line Hit By Major Disruptions As 102 Local Train Services Cancelled Due To Maintenance Work Between Malad - Kandivali | Representational Image

Western Railway passengers will face major disruptions today as several suburban train services remain cancelled across the Western line. A total of 102 local train services have been cancelled due to technical maintenance work at the Kandivali car shed, combined with speed restrictions imposed on both up and down fast lines between Kandivali and Malad.

The suspension of entry and exit movements at the Kandivali car shed has significantly impacted train operations, leading to cancellations throughout the day. Railway authorities have urged commuters to remain alert and plan their travel carefully to avoid inconvenience.

Details of Cancelled Services

Of the 102 cancelled services, 83 are 12 coach local trains, while 14 are 15 coach services. The remaining cancellations involve select rakes affected by operational constraints during the maintenance period. The large scale cancellations are expected to put pressure on available services, particularly during peak travel hours.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the updated train schedules before leaving their homes. Many commuters are likely to experience longer waiting times and crowded trains as services are regulated to maintain safety during the ongoing work.

Infrastructure Upgrade Behind the Disruption

The temporary disruption comes as Western Railway completes a significant infrastructure milestone. The remaining 3.21 kilometre stretch between Kandivali and Borivali has been successfully commissioned, marking the completion of Phase One of the Mumbai Central to Borivali sixth line project.

Executed within a tight 30 day window, the project is aimed at boosting line capacity and enabling better segregation of suburban and long distance trains. This segregation is expected to improve punctuality and ease congestion on one of Mumbai’s busiest railway corridors.

Focus on Safety and Long Term Benefits

The project includes the commissioning of advanced electronic interlocking at Borivali, along with major bridge works and overhead equipment upgrades. These enhancements are designed to improve operational safety and reliability across the Western suburban network.

While commuters may face inconvenience today, railway officials maintain that the long term benefits will lead to a faster, safer and more dependable Mumbai suburban railway system, strengthening the city’s daily lifeline.

