Mumbai Western Express Highway Tragedy: Teenager Dies In Jogeshwari Motorcycle Crash, 31-Year-Old Killed In Bandra Collision

Police are investigating two fatal motorcycle-related crashes on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway that claimed the lives of a teenager and a 31-year-old man | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 22: Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, died in separate accidents on the Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari and Bandra.

Teenager Dies In Jogeshwari Crash

In Jogeshwari East, Mohammad alias Shah, 15, died after a motorcycle carrying three people crashed into a divider between Metro pillars 720 and 721 near the southbound flyover around 12.15 am on Thursday, October 22.

The Jogeshwari police said the 15-year-old rider allegedly lost control while speeding. He and another pillion rider, Ali Ayub, were injured. Following a bystander’s call at 12.30 am, police reached the spot. The boys were taken to Trauma Care Hospital, where Shah was declared dead around 12.57 am.

The police booked the minor rider and his father, Hayad Khanwani, for allegedly allowing the unlicensed teenager to take the motorcycle. The police said the boy would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while a separate chargesheet would be filed against his father.

Motorcyclist Killed In Bandra

In Bandra East, Ketan Katariya, 31, died on Wednesday morning after another motorcycle allegedly hit his vehicle from behind near Teachers Colony, beyond the Vakola flyover.

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Katariya suffered a severe head injury and was declared dead before admission to Sion Hospital. His brother, Ashwin Walji Katariya, 34, identified the body. The Kherwadi police booked Noman Sayyad, 25, who sustained minor leg injuries, for alleged rash and negligent riding and served him a notice.

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