Maharashtra Tragedy: Alibag Couple Found Dead In Khalapur Gorge After Scooter Plunges Off Mumbai–Pune Highway | VIDEO

Police investigate the deaths of an Alibag couple whose scooter was found with their bodies in a gorge near Khalapur | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 22: A couple from Alibag was found dead in a gorge in Khalapur on Thursday, a day after they went missing while returning from a visit to the Ekvira Devi temple.

Their bodies, along with their scooter, were found in thick bushes nearly 20 feet below the road near the Saymal village turn in Khalapur taluka, Raigad district.

🎥 Couple From Alibaug Found De*d In Khalapur Gorge A Day After Going Missing Following Ekvira Devi Temple Visit Reported by @Raina_Assainar #Khalapur #Alibaug #MaharashtraNews https://t.co/NrBusBtVoX — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 22, 2026

Couple Went Missing After Temple Visit

The deceased have been identified as Chaitali Prashant Tandel (23) and her husband, Prashant Ravindra Tandel (36), residents of Sakhar Koliwada in Akshi, Alibag.

According to preliminary information provided to the police, the couple left Lonavala on their Suzuki Burgman scooter around 10.30 am on October 21 after visiting the temple. However, they did not return home, prompting their family members to search for them.

The family subsequently shared their last mobile phone location with the police. With assistance from the police and HELP Foundation, a search operation was conducted, leading to the discovery of the couple's bodies at the accident site on Thursday.

Scooter Suspected To Have Plunged Into Gorge

According to the police, Prashant was riding the scooter with Chaitali seated behind him when the vehicle is suspected to have developed a mechanical problem near the Saymal village turn on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

He reportedly lost control of the scooter, which veered off the road and plunged into the gorge.

Couple Declared Dead At Hospital

Both sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were taken by ambulance to the municipal hospital in Khopoli, where doctors examined them and declared them dead on arrival.

The complaint was lodged by Chaitali's sister, Lina Waghmare (36), a staff nurse residing in Karanjade, Panvel.

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Khopoli Police Register Accidental Death Reports

“We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in both the death cases, and further investigations are underway,” said Sachin Hire, police inspector at Khopoli police station.

The police registered the ADRs under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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