Mumbai: Web series maker falls for honeytrap, loses Rs 1.6 lakh

A web series maker fell for a honey trap when a gang of four including a struggling actor extorted Rs 1.6 lakh from him on the pretext of not pressing rape charges against him. The four had accused him of raping the actor on the pretext of casting couch and extorted money, the complainant however, claimed that it was consensual. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the police, the woman approached the web series maker who was looking for an actress for a bold scene for an upcoming web series. Before the audition victim told her that it was a bold scene and after her approval they met at Kandivali on March 6.

Following the audition, they had consensual sex, stated the victim in his complaint.

Days later, a man claiming to be a boyfriend of the actress contacted the web series maker and threatened him for raping her on the pretext of casting couch and threatened to file a rape case against him. The victim tired saying that he did not force her, however the caller was not ready to listen.

The accused then called the victim at Ghatkopar east for settlement, at Ghatkopar. Four people including the actress and her boyfriend met the victim and demanded extortion amount of Rs 10 lakh. When the victim refused, the accused took his phone and transferred Rs 1.4 lakh, he was later taken to Wadala and Sion where again Rs 20,000 cash were taken from him. He was then allowed to go, alleged the victim in his complaint.

Later victim realised that how he had been honey trapped by the accused and approached the Kandivali police which then registered zero FIR and transferred it to Pant Nagar police station as the offence took place there.

"Based on the complaint we have registered an offence and investigation is currently underway," said Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police zone 7.