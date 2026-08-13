Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Warning Of Heavy Rain Issued For Today; AQI Remains In Good Category | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Thursday as monsoon activity continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Thursday, warning of heavy rain and thundershowers in parts of the city. However, no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai for the remaining days of the week.

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Heavy Rain, Thundershowers Expected

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations during the day. While widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, some areas could receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 28°C.

Mumbai Continues To See Active Monsoon

August began on a wet note for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with the city witnessing moderate to heavy spells of rain during the opening days of the month. According to the IMD's monthly outlook for August, rainfall across the country is expected to remain normal to below normal, while average minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal to above normal.

Despite the broader forecast of below-normal monsoon rainfall this year due to El Niño conditions, heavy showers recorded across Mumbai and neighbouring districts during early July helped the city recover from its seasonal rainfall deficit.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains 'Good'

The ongoing monsoon activity has also kept Mumbai's air quality in the healthy range. According to official data, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 28 on Thursday morning, placing it firmly in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general population.

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