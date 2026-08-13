Mumbai: 5 Senior Citizens Injured After Rain Shelter Canopy Collapses At Sion's Pratiksha Nagar Maidan; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

A canopy shelter for senior citizens collapsed at Raghunath Vitthal Chavan Maidan in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, injuring five elderly residents who were rescued and taken to Sion Hospital | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: Five senior citizens were injured after a canopy erected as a shelter for elderly residents collapsed at Raghunath Vitthal Chavan Maidan in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were trapped beneath the debris but were quickly pulled out by local residents, who rushed them to Sion Hospital in private ambulances before the fire brigade arrived.

All five injured persons are reported to be in stable condition. The incident triggered panic among residents, while the cause of the canopy collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The Canopy that was constructed as shelter for senior citizens at Sion in Mumbai collapsed where several senior citizens got injured. Earlier in day, in landslide incident, seven people died while four are injured at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/3eoblnwsJY — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) August 12, 2026

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising fresh questions over the safety of public spaces. The gazebo, a seating shelter with a GI frame and cement-slab roof, collapsed while senior citizens had taken refuge there from the rain, trapping several beneath the wreckage. Passersby and local residents rushed to the spot, pulled the victims from the debris and helped transport them to hospital.

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The injured were identified as Dhondiram Ghopkar, 65; Ganpat Ambole, 79; Pramila Jadhav, 68; Laxmi Shitliya, 65; and Sunita More, 64, according to officials at Sion Hospital.

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