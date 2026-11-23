Mumbai Weather Update: Winter Chill Brings Cooler Mornings, But Smog Blankets Dadar, Bandra & Worli Sea Link; AQI In Unhealthy Range |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and cool winds on Monday, with the morning temperature hovering around 25°C. While the relatively pleasant start offered some relief from the warm and humid conditions of recent weeks, a thick layer of haze and smog across several parts of the city continued to raise concerns over air pollution.

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Morning visuals from Dadar beach showed reduced visibility, with smog also reported across Bandra and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Hazy conditions persisted in other parts of Mumbai, even as the weather showed signs of a seasonal transition.

Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist or fog during the morning, followed by mainly clear skies through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 34°C, while gusty winds are likely. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 20°C.

Mumbai experienced a noticeable winter chill on Sunday, with minimum temperatures at both IMD observatories staying below normal. Santacruz recorded 17.2°C, 3.4 degrees below the seasonal average, while Colaba registered 22.1°C, nearly one degree below normal. On Saturday, the respective observatories had recorded minimum temperatures of 16.2°C and 21.8°C.

Read Also Mumbai Records Cooler Mornings As Minimum Temperature Falls Below Normal

The IMD has forecast minimum temperatures of 19–20°C over the coming week, with mist or fog likely during early mornings before skies turn mainly clear. Daytime temperatures have remained relatively warm, with both Santacruz and Colaba recording maximums of 32.6°C on Sunday.

Weather experts attribute the cooler mornings to seasonal changes, with dry air and favourable night-time conditions allowing temperatures to dip. Similar weather patterns are being experienced across the Konkan region. With morning temperatures falling while afternoon readings hover around 32–33°C, Mumbai is witnessing a marked contrast between cool starts and warm days.

Air Quality Remains Unhealthy

Mumbai's AQI in Unhealthy range | AQI.in

Despite the drop in temperatures, pollution levels remain a worry. Mumbai recorded an overall AQI of 274 on Monday morning, placing it in the 'Unhealthy' category under the classification followed by AQI.in.

According to AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', 51–100 as 'Satisfactory', 101–200 as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

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