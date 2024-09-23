Mumbai Weather Update: Week-Long Thundershowers Or Rains Expected In City

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The IMD predicts that there will be rain or thundershowers in the city on the evening or night of September 23. This forecast is part of a larger weather trend after an extended period of little precipitation. Residents should stay informed about weather conditions and get ready for possible thunderstorms.

Mumbai Experiences Rain After Long Dry Spell

Following a long period of no rain, Mumbai is predicted to see the return of wet weather this week. During this season, the IMD observed a total rainfall of 2,308.8 mm at the Colaba observatory and 2,605.4 mm at the Santa Cruz observatory. Because of the lack of rain, temperatures during both the day and night have been higher than usual, with Colaba and Santa Cruz recording minimum temperatures of 26.8 and 25.8 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday. The water volume in the lakes was recorded at 14.20 lakh million litres, close to 98.15% capacity.

Mumbai's Weather Throughout The Week

The forecast for September 23 predicts a low of 26 degrees Celsius and a high of 32 degrees Celsius, with overcast skies and the possibility of light rain or drizzle. On September 24, expect a slight decrease in the minimum temperature to 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will reach 31 degrees Celsius. The sky will be partly cloudy with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms.

Temperature Variations



On September 25th, temperatures will drop even more, ranging from a low of 22 degrees Celsius to a high of 30 degrees Celsius, while heavy rain is predicted to fall beneath an overcast sky. The temperatures on September 26 will vary between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, maintaining the pattern of mostly cloudy skies with light rain. Rain can be expected on September 27 with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 30°C, and more rain on September 28, with temperatures between 26°C and 30°C.