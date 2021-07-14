Mumbai weather update: Waterlogging in some parts as heavy rains lash city

According to news agency ANI, waterlogging was reported in Sion owing to the heavy rainfall.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 100.33 mm, 61.48 mm and 63.36 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 3.05 pm and the waves will reach a height of 4.34 metres. Also, a low tide of 1.55 metres is likely to occur at 9.05 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.

The IMD said red alert indicates that "extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in ghat areas." Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 204.4 mm precipitation in 24 hours, it said. The intensity of rains is expected to reduce from Thursday onwards, the IMD said. The rest of the state is expected to receive heavy rains at isolated places and also light to moderate showers, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)