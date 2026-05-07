Mumbai Weather Update: Unexpected Dust Storms Sweep Thane, Kalyan And Mulund As IMD Continues Yellow Alert For Hot And Humid Conditions

Dust storm in Kalyan | File Photo

Mumbai, May 7: Parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Kalyan and Thane, and Mulund in Mumbai witnessed unexpected dust storms on Thursday afternoon.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the storm was a result of extreme heat and lack of moisture in the air, which is part of a typical pre-monsoon season. Mumbai and the MMR continue to remain under a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions till May 9.

Mumbai records mixed weather conditions

Mumbai too witnessed mixed weather conditions on Thursday, with partially cloudy skies, moderate winds and high temperatures.

The maximum temperature was reported at Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) at 37.1°C, followed by Vikhroli at 35.5°C.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will remain partly cloudy.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 28°C, respectively.

Hot and humid conditions likely to continue

There is a gradual rise forecast in the maximum temperature in the Konkan region for the next two to three days.

Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts will continue till May 9.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said, "The region witnessed dust storms due to a trough, high temperature and lack of moisture in the air. The storm was mainly near the mountain areas, which is typical pre-monsoon weather."

Cyclonic circulation and rainfall alerts

As per the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.

The trough/wind discontinuity now runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep off south Kerala to southwest Madhya Pradesh across interior Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, several districts in interior Maharashtra continue to remain under alert for thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall for the next two days.

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The regions predicted to receive pre-monsoon showers include Vidarbha and Marathwada, along with the districts of Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Nashik.

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