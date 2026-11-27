Mumbai Weather Update: Sunny Skies & Cold Winds Bring Morning Respite, But Smog Persists; AQI Remains Unhealthy | Screengrab/ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and cool winds on Friday, with the morning temperature hovering around 27°C. While the relatively pleasant start offered some relief from the warm and humid conditions of recent weeks, haze and smog continued to blanket several parts of the city, keeping air pollution concerns in focus.

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Morning visuals from the Dadar beach stretch showed a layer of smog hanging over the area, affecting visibility. Hazy conditions were also reported from other parts of Mumbai, indicating that the change in weather has not brought any major improvement in air quality.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience mist or fog during the morning, followed by mainly clear skies through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to touch around 34°C, while gusty winds are likely. The minimum temperature has settled at approximately 22°C, signalling a gradual shift towards cooler weather.

The city has been witnessing drier conditions and relatively cooler mornings as winter approaches. The change has brought some respite after the October heat, which often continues into November. However, the drop in morning temperatures has not translated into cleaner air.

Mumbai's AQI Remains Unhealthy

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 277 on Friday morning, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category under the classification followed by AQI.in. The city has been recording poor to unhealthy air quality levels over the past few weeks.

Under the AQI.in classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, 51–100 as ‘Satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and readings above 300 as ‘Severe’. With the city experiencing cooler mornings but persistent haze, air pollution remains a concern even as weather conditions gradually transition towards winter.

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