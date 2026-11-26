Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's P Balu Marg To Face Restrictions From November 27 To May 31 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police has announced temporary traffic restrictions on P. Balu Marg in Dadar from November 27, 2026, to May 31, 2027, in view of excavation work for new concretisation and stormwater drainage infrastructure.

Vehicular Restrictions And Alternative Routes

According to a notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police, P. Balu Marg will remain closed to vehicular traffic as per the requirements of the ongoing construction work.

Motorists have been advised to use Anant Vishram Nagvekar Marg and Eknath Buwa Hatiskar Marg as alternative routes during the closure period.

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The traffic arrangements have been implemented under the orders of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai, to facilitate the smooth execution of the infrastructure work and regulate vehicular movement in the area.

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