Hazy conditions and smog were witnessed across Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai, with reduced visibility affecting the city skyline. | X/@fpjindia

Mumbai is likely to experience another warm and dry day on Wednesday, November 25, with temperatures expected to touch 34°C. While clear skies are likely to dominate the weather, air quality remains a concern, with several parts of the city recording poor to unhealthy pollution levels.

Today's Weather Update

According to the forecast, Mumbai will witness sunny conditions through the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 34°C and the minimum settling around 25°C. The temperature is likely to feel higher, at around 36°C–37°C, during the afternoon.

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The city is currently recording temperatures of around 32°C, with humidity at approximately 37%. Humidity is expected to increase to 50%–67% by evening and night. Light northerly winds are likely to prevail, gradually shifting towards the northwest.

There is little possibility of rainfall, with precipitation chances remaining between 0% and 5%. Skies are expected to remain clear to partly cloudy towards the night.

Warm Days, Cooler Nights To Continue Across Mumbai

The warm and dry conditions are likely to continue across Mumbai over the next seven days, with daytime temperatures hovering between 32°C and 34°C.

Hazy conditions and smog were witnessed across Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai, with reduced visibility affecting the city skyline. The visuals capture a layer of smog enveloping the area as rising pollution levels continue to raise concerns over the city's air quality.

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On Thursday, November 26, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 33°C, while the minimum may settle at 24°C. Friday is likely to remain partly sunny, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 33°C.

Sunny conditions are expected to continue over the weekend, with temperatures hovering around 32°C–33°C. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32°C between November 29 and December 1, while night temperatures could dip to 22°C–23°C.

Rainfall activity is expected to remain minimal throughout the week, with chances ranging between 0% and 10%.

Mumbai AQI Remains Poor, Several Areas Record Elevated Pollution

While the weather remains largely pleasant in terms of rainfall and sunshine, air pollution continues to be a concern for residents. Mumbai's air quality remains in the poor to unhealthy range, with US AQI readings hovering between 130 and 152 across several parts of the city.

Bhakti Park recorded an AQI of 165, followed by Antop Hill at 164 and Bandra East and BKC at around 162. Bandra West also reported elevated readings between 143 and 157.

Meanwhile, Borivali West recorded a comparatively lower AQI of 128, followed by Borivali East at 131 and Andheri East at 142.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5), one of the primary pollutants affecting air quality, was recorded at approximately 47–65 µg/m³ across several monitoring stations. PM10 levels ranged between 60 and 97 µg/m³.