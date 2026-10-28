Mumbai Weather Update: Santacruz Records 36.6°C, 2.4°C Above Normal; IMD Warns Of Rising Heat And Humidity

Construction dust and haze continue to cloud Mumbai’s skies as temperatures remain above normal and air quality varies across neighbourhoods | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Mumbai continued to record maximum temperatures above 36°C. On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6°C, which was 2.4°C above normal. However, low humidity levels and dry weather brought slight relief from the October heat. The humidity on Tuesday was 58 per cent.

Temperature Expected To Rise

According to the weather department, the relief is likely to be short-lived, as temperatures are expected to rise by a couple of degrees and humidity levels will also increase.

“The city is currently getting northerly winds, resulting in a drop in mercury and low humidity levels. As the wind patterns change is expected in next two-three days, the temperature will rise by couple of degrees,” said IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh.

He added that an actual drop in temperature in Mumbai, bringing a winter-like feel, can be expected from December.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, there will be haze during morning hours and mainly clear skies during afternoons and evenings. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 24°C, respectively.

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Bandra Kurla Complex Records Poor AQI

Meanwhile, the city recorded an overall AQI of 100 on Tuesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The areas with the poorest AQI were Bandra Kurla Complex (143), Mazgaon (135), Bhandup West (125) and Shivaji Nagar (120).

Unabated construction dust adds to the smoggy skies and poor AQI levels.

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