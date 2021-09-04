Mumbai weather update: Rain lashes various parts of city, IMD predicts moderate rainfall for today; watch video

Rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning providing relief to the people from the humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that city will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall' today, reported ANI.

The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IMD has also predicted moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of the occasional intense spells, over the next 48 hours.

The IMD on Thursday forecast "thunderstorm with lightning" in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra starting September 4. The IMD predicted similar conditions in isolated parts of north Vidarbha on September 3.

Thunderstorms were likely over entire Marathwada, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on September 4. Similar conditions would prevail, with minor variation, on September 5, the Regional Meteorological Centre said. Northern districts of Jalgaon, Dhule and Nashik received heavy rainfall in the last couple of day, causing flash floods in some tehsils.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital. Parts of Delhi also witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting the traffic movement.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 09:04 AM IST