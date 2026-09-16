Mumbai Weather Update: Overcast Skies, Light Rain & Gusty Winds Lash City; No IMD Alert Amid Ganeshotsav |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies, light rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday as monsoon activity continued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers at several places during the day, although no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai this week during Ganeshotsav.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the weather department, Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy throughout Wednesday. Several areas could receive light to moderate showers, while isolated pockets may experience moderate to heavy spells. These intense spells could also be accompanied by strong winds.

The IMD has forecast winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during periods of intense rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Wednesday morning was 26°C.

The latest spell of rain comes days after Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) received heavy showers on Sunday. The rainfall disrupted several Ganesh idol arrival processions and affected festive shopping in parts of the city, particularly after a prolonged period of relatively subdued monsoon activity.

Despite the downpour, devotees continued to participate in Ganeshotsav celebrations across Mumbai. Several people adjusted their schedules and timings in view of the weather, but the rain did not significantly affect the festive spirit. Ganesh mandals and devotees continued with idol arrivals and other celebrations across different parts of the city.

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Wednesday morning. Official data recorded the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 39.

Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', while readings from 51 to 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

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