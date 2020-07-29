Mumbai Weather Update on July 29: IMD warns of heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive heavy rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city today will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. On Tuesday, heavy rainfall lashed parts of city causing waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a warning of heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and some other districts. The forecast said Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Satara and Sangli could receive heavy rain in isolated places and some ghat regions. However, the situation would ease in the following days with light to moderate rains, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai and surrounding areas will likely receive heavy rainfall for next 48 hours.