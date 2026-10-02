Mumbai Weather Update: No Rain Alert For Weekend, Moderate Showers Likely; AQI In Moderate Range

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to humid conditions and largely clear skies on Friday as monsoon activity remained subdued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall during the day. However, no rainfall alert has been issued for Mumbai for Friday or the upcoming weekend, indicating that widespread heavy rainfall is not expected during this period.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, parts of Mumbai and its suburbs may receive light to moderate showers, with occasional thundershowers likely at isolated locations. While the overall weather is expected to remain relatively stable, some areas could experience moderate to heavy rainfall during intense spells.

The weather department has also forecast gusty winds accompanying stronger showers. Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50 to 60 kmph during periods of intense rainfall. Residents, particularly those travelling during sudden showers, may need to remain cautious.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The combination of high temperatures and humidity is expected to contribute to uncomfortable weather conditions across the city throughout the day.

With no rain alert in place for the weekend, residents can expect generally cloudy conditions with intermittent showers rather than continuous or widespread heavy rainfall. However, localised spells of moderate to heavy rain cannot be ruled out, particularly if thundershowers develop over parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai air quality | AQI.in

Mumbai's Air Quality Remains Moderate

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Moderate' category, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 93, according to official data. The city's air quality has fluctuated between the moderate and poor categories over the past few days.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while levels between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', while values between 201 and 300 fall under the 'Unhealthy' category. Readings above 300 are classified as 'Severe'.

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