Mumbai Weather Update: Monsoon Delay Extends Hot And Humid Spell; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For June 15-16

Mumbai residents endure sweltering heat and high humidity as the city awaits the arrival of the southwest monsoon | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, June 13: The hot and humid spell showed no signs of easing on Saturday, with minimum temperatures at Mumbai’s Colaba and Santacruz observatories staying close to 30°C. The unusually warm nights and sticky weather conditions continued to test residents’ endurance across the city.

Hot and humid conditions persisted across Mumbai on Saturday, with both night-time and daytime temperatures remaining above normal. Colaba recorded a minimum of 30.1°C and a maximum of 36°C, while Santacruz registered 30°C and 35°C.

Humidity remained high across the city, with Colaba recording 76 per cent and Santacruz 74 per cent, amplifying the discomfort and making the weather feel hotter than the recorded temperatures.

Humidity Levels Remain High

The persistent humidity continued to worsen conditions, with moisture-laden air trapping heat and preventing any relief during both day and night hours.

Monsoon Delay Likely To Continue

Mumbai’s prolonged wait for the monsoon is likely to continue, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for June 15 and 16, warning of hot and humid weather accompanied by isolated rain and thunderstorms.

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The city has already missed its normal June 11 monsoon onset date, and weather experts believe significant rainfall activity is unlikely before June 20. In comparison, Mumbai witnessed its earliest-ever monsoon onset last year on May 26.

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