Mumbai Records Hottest June Night In 57 Years With 30.2°C Minimum Temperature Amid Monsoon Delay | File Pic

Mumbai: The hot summer in Mumbai has been creating history this year. After recording heatwaves from as early as March, followed by highest maximum temperatures, the metropolis has now witnesses record-breaking minimum temperature. On Friday, Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded the minimum temperature of 30.2°C, which was not only 3.8°C above normal, but the highest-ever minimum temperature of June till date.

IMD director confirms record-breaking 30.2°C

"It is the highest minimum of June till date from available records at the Colaba observatory," confirmed India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai Director, Bikram Singh.

Although the Colaba Observatory started meteorological measurements in 1841, the data on minimum temperature is available from 1969-70. Thus, as per available records, the 30.2°C of minimum temperature is highest minimum of June in the last 57 years at least.

Maximum temperature also soared to 36°C

The maximum temperature recorded at the observatory of Friday was 36°C, which was 3.5°C above normal.

While Mumbai's Santacruz observatory also recorded mercury in the same range. The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were 30.1°C and 35.3°C, which were 2.3°C and 3.5°C above normal, respectively.

Monsoon delay and lack of pre-rainfall behind heat and humidity

Consistently since last weekend, Mumbai is recording minimum temperature of 30°C, the highest across Maharashtra. The extreme weather condition, accompanied by intense humidity and discomfort, can be attributed to the delay in arrival of monsoon and non-significant premonsoon rainfall in the region. The official date of onset of monsoon over Mumbai is June 11, and as per IMD officials there are no signs of arrival until next week. Although, the monsoon has advanced to south Konkan and parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

Amid the anxious wait for rainfall, the IMD has sounded alert for 'hot and humid conditions' for Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions till June 13, which is valid upto 8.30 am of June 14. Thereafter, light showers are forecasted. Officials from IMD said that until monsoon activity normalises over the region, the temperatures will remain high.

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will remain partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 30°C.

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