Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate Showers, Cloudy Skies & Gusty Winds To Persist; IMD Issues No Rain Alert For City

Mumbai Weather Update: |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Wednesday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of moderate rainfall and thundershowers but has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai this week.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated pockets may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50–60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

The city has witnessed consistent monsoon activity since the beginning of August, with Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region receiving moderate to heavy spells over the past few days. The weather department has indicated that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue through the week, keeping monsoon conditions active across the region.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's Overall AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, the sustained rainfall has continued to keep Mumbai's air quality in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 33 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered good, indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in