Mumbai: BMC Collects 1.03 Lakh MT C&D Waste, Recovers ₹23.1 Lakh In Fines During Illegal Dumping Crackdown

The BMC has strengthened action against illegal construction debris dumping by expanding recycling, imposing fines and introducing digital monitoring | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up its crackdown on illegal construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping since the C&D Waste Management Rules came into force on April 1, 2026, making scientific disposal or recycling mandatory for all waste generators.

In the past three months, the civic body has collected 1.03 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of C&D waste, processed 77,048 MT, and recovered Rs 23.1 lakh in penalties from violators.

Stricter Enforcement Measures

With Mumbai generating nearly 8,000 MT of construction debris every day, the BMC has tightened enforcement by imposing fines of Rs 20,000 for illegal dumping and Rs 25,000 for unauthorised transportation of C&D waste, while empowering junior supervisors to penalise offenders at the ward level.

Ward officials have also been directed to intensify surveillance and crack down on illegal dumping, repeat offenders and Solid Waste Management (SWM) bye-law violations.

Warning that dumping debris on roads, footpaths, vacant plots, mangroves and water bodies is a punishable offence, the BMC said two authorised recycling facilities are operational, offering direct disposal and doorstep collection.

Between April and July 2026, M/s Metro Waste Handling Pvt. Ltd. collected 38,880 MT and processed 45,678 MT, while M/s AG Enviro Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. collected 64,885 MT and processed 31,370 MT, encouraging the scientific disposal and recycling of construction waste.

Digital Tracking Planned

The BMC also plans to develop an Integrated C&D Waste Management Portal to digitally track construction debris from generation to disposal. Integrated with the AutoDCR system, the portal will estimate project-wise debris, while GPS-enabled, geo-fenced vehicles will ensure transportation only to authorised facilities. Any route deviation or illegal dumping will trigger real-time alerts for immediate enforcement.

Also Watch:

FIR Registered

The BMC has registered an FIR against those allegedly involved in the illegal dumping of C&D waste in Malad's Dharavali area as part of its crackdown on unauthorised debris disposal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/