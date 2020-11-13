Mumbai weather update: Minimum temperature drops to 19.6 degrees

Mumbaikars experienced cool weather on Friday morning, as the minimum temperature dipped to 19.6 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature at the city's Santacruz observatory on Friday dipped to 19.6 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius. The IMD on Sunday had said that the city will witness a drop in temperature from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature continued to remain high. According to Mumbai IMD's website on Friday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded a high temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius and 33.2 degree Celsius respectively.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is likely to fall further in the next 2 to 3 days.