Mumbai Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Drops To 18.9°C As Winter-Like Conditions Set In; BMC To Add 5 AQI Stations

Mumbai experiences cooler mornings and dry weather as the city prepares for winter and expands its air quality monitoring network | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 13, 2026: As the winter season approaches, Mumbai has started experiencing dry and cooler weather, providing relief from the October heat, whose effects usually continue into November.

On Friday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 18.9°C, which was 2.7°C below normal. The maximum temperature was 35.3°C, which was 1.4°C below normal. Humidity was low at 62%.

Haze Expected During Morning Hours

As per the India Meteorological Department's local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, there will be haze during the morning hours and mainly clear skies towards the afternoon and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35°C and 19°C, respectively.

Independent weather interpreter Rajesh Kapadia said, "As sea breeze is setting in earlier, the temperatures are falling. The current weather conditions will continue for the next couple of days and the day temperature is also likely to fall slightly. However, it won't be a longer winter feel."

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) settled at 111 on Friday, which falls in the moderate category.

BMC To Install Five More AQI Monitoring Stations

Amid concerns over deteriorating AQI in the city, the BMC has decided to install five more air quality monitoring stations across Mumbai.

The five monitoring stations will be set up at CD Deshmukh Garden in Mulund (East), Pramod Mahajan Park in Borivali (West), Aarey Garden's Chhota Kashmir in Goregaon (East), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Recreation Ground in Dahisar (East), and the BMC assistant municipal commissioner's office in Khar (H-West ward).

Also Watch:

This will be in addition to the existing 28 AQI monitoring stations in the city. Estimated at a cost of Rs 22 crore, the installation is expected to be completed in the next six months.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/