Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Set To Touch 36°C Today; Minimum Temperature Drops To 19°C, AQI In Poor Range

Mumbai Weather Update March 24, 2026 |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up with a slight morning chill but is expected to experience a warm Friday, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 36°C, while the minimum is forecast to drop to 19°C, indicating a noticeable difference between daytime and nighttime conditions. The morning temperature was recorded at 26°C.

A layer of smog persists, blurring the city's skyline as the AQI remains poor since past few weeks. The rise in daytime temperatures is likely to keep afternoons warm, even as the lower minimum temperature brings some relief during the night and early morning hours. Residents may continue to experience a contrast between relatively cooler mornings and hotter afternoons.

Daytime Heat To Persist

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 36°C on Friday, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 19°C. The morning reading of 26°C suggests that temperatures may climb considerably as the day progresses.

Air Quality Remains A Concern

Mumbai's AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai's AQI was recorded at 121 on Friday, placing it in the 'Poor'. The reading indicates that air pollution continues to remain a concern, even as the city experiences a drop in minimum temperatures.

According to the standard AQI classification followed by AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while levels of 51–100 fall under the ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’ category, depending on the classification system. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Very Poor’, and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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