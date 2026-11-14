Mumbai Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Dips To 19°C As City Wakes Up To Morning Chill; AQI Remains Poor |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a morning chill on Saturday, with the minimum temperature forecast to dip to 19°C even as the daytime maximum is expected to reach 33°C. The morning temperature was recorded at 26°C, pointing to a considerable rise in the mercury as the day progresses.

The city is likely to experience relatively warm afternoons, while lower nighttime and early morning temperatures may offer some relief. Residents can expect a noticeable contrast between cooler mornings and warmer daytime conditions.

Mumbai Gets Respite After October Heat

As winter approaches, Mumbai has begun experiencing drier and cooler weather, bringing some respite from the heat that typically extends through October and into November.

On Friday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 18.9°C, 2.7°C below the normal level. The maximum temperature stood at 35.3°C, which was 1.4°C below normal.

Mumbai AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI Remains Poor | AQI.in

Despite the cooler start, a layer of smog continues to hang over the city, blurring the skyline. Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 176 on Saturday, falling in the ‘Poor’ category under the classification followed by AQI.in. The reading indicates that air pollution remains a concern even as temperatures begin to ease.

According to the AQI.in classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while levels from 51 to 100 are considered ‘Satisfactory’. AQI readings between 101 and 200 fall under the ‘Poor’ category, while 201–300 are classified as ‘Very Poor’. Levels above 300 are categorised as ‘Severe’.

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