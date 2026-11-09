Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Set To Touch 35°C As Smog Hangs Over City; AQI Remains In Poor Category | X/IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai began Monday under clear skies, but residents continued to experience warm and humid conditions as the Diwali season coincided with persistent pollution. A layer of smog was visible across several parts of the city, with visuals from Bandra showing the skyline obscured by haze.

City Reels Under Smog Amid Diwali

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The city has been witnessing a spell of hazy conditions over the past few weeks, raising concerns about deteriorating air quality. Despite episodes of unseasonal rainfall, pollution levels have shown little improvement.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience generally clear skies throughout Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the morning temperature was recorded at 30°C.

Read Also Mumbai Records 89 Diwali Fire Incidents In 2 Days, Guard Dies In Andheri Blaze

The city has continued to experience above-normal warmth and humidity in recent weeks, with no immediate signs of a sustained winter-like change. Although temperatures had eased briefly over the past few days, the latest forecast indicates that the relief may not last.

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said a more noticeable drop in temperatures, bringing conditions closer to winter, is expected only from December.

Mumbai AQI In Poor Range

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 126 on Monday morning, indicating that pollution remains a concern. The city’s air quality has continued to remain in the Poor category over the past few weeks.

According to the AQI classification followed by AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as Good, while levels of 51–100 fall under the Satisfactory or Moderate category, depending on the classification system. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as Poor, 201–300 as Very Poor, and levels above 300 as Severe.

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