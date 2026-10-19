Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Set To Touch 35°C After Weekend Relief; AQI In Unhealthy Zone

Mumbai Weather Update | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting largely clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 35°C. The minimum temperature stood at 29°C in the morning, as the city continued to experience warm weather following a week-long heatwave.

Weekend Relief From Scorching Heat

The city witnessed some relief over the weekend, with temperatures falling from the highs recorded last week. On Sunday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3°C, while Colaba registered 33.7°C. Humidity levels peaked at 91 per cent during the day, adding to the discomfort despite the dip in temperatures.

Last week, Mumbai experienced an intense spell of heat, with the mercury soaring to 38.2°C. The extreme temperatures were attributed to anti-cyclonic conditions and easterly winds, alongside the early withdrawal of the monsoon. The maximum temperature was the second-highest recorded across Maharashtra during the period and the second-highest October temperature in Mumbai in 11 years.

Rain Likely To Hit On October 21

While Mumbai is expected to remain hot and humid on Monday, the weather could change midweek. According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on October 21.

Several districts in interior Maharashtra have also been placed under a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall over the next couple of days, offering the possibility of relief from the prevailing heat in parts of the state.

Mumbai’s Air Quality In Unhealthy Category | AQI.in

Mumbai’s Air Quality In Unhealthy Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated on Monday morning, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 253, according to official data. The reading falls in the 201–300 range, classified as ‘Unhealthy’ under the AQI categorisation provided in the report.

The elevated pollution levels mark a contrast with the comparatively better air quality generally observed across Mumbai in recent months. The city’s AQI stood well above the ‘Good’ category, which covers readings between 0 and 50.

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