Mumbai Weather Update March 30, 2026: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies; Light Rain Expected Tomorrow, Likely To Bring Relief From Heat

Mumbaikars Rejoice As AQI Drops To 89; Clear Skies, Cleaner Air Return As 1,000 Construction Sites Receive Stop-Work Notices | File

Mumbai: The city wakes up to sunny and humid weather with light winds on Monday morning, with noticeably improved air quality. The temperature at 9 am was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperature expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius today, according to Accuweather.com.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the city is very likely to witness dry weather. Although no heatwave-like conditions are predicted for today, the coming days could see cooler weather due to a weather alert warning of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the districts of Khandesh, Marathwada, western Vidarbha, as well as the ghat areas of central Maharashtra between March 30 and April 4. Not just this, in Mumbai and Thane, light rain and thundershowers have been predicted for tomorrow, March 31, giving citizens some respite from the heat.

Overall AQI In Moderate Range

Data from AQI monitoring platforms showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 70 in the early hours, placing it in the 'moderate' category. However, the improvement is not uniform across the city.

Several areas reported unhealthy air quality levels, like Mirashi Nagar at 168, and Reserve Bank of India Staff quarters Station 2 recorded AQI at 163. Additionally, the overall AQI in Thane was 80, while Navi Mumbai recorded poor category air at 104.

Thunderstorms, Rain Storms Till April 4

The Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra, has issued a weather alert warning of thunderstorms and stormy rainfall across parts of the state between March 30 and April 4. According to the CMO office, the weather alert warning has been issued in the districts of Khandesh, Marathwada, western Vidarbha, as well as the ghat areas of central Maharashtra.

Due to this, an advisory has been issued for farmers saying that they should plan their agricultural activities according to these weather conditions in the coming days.

Citing an appeal from the Agriculture Department, CMO added, as the harvesting of rabi crops is underway, the harvested crops should be stored in a safe place or covered. Additionally, necessary precautions should be taken to prevent crop damage from stormy winds, rain, and possible hailstorms. Citizens and farmers have also been advised to avoid standing under trees, under tin sheds, as well as near electric transformers, electric poles, and power lines.

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