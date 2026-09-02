Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Likely Today; No IMD Alert This Week

Mumbai Weather Update: |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies, light rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday as monsoon activity continued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of light to moderate rain and thundershowers, although no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy throughout Wednesday, with light to moderate showers expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated pockets could receive moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Winds are expected to blow at 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Wednesday morning was 29°C.

Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed several moderate to heavy spells of rainfall during the opening days of August. However, rain activity gradually declined later in the month, with the city receiving occasional light to moderate showers. As of now, rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued during September, although intermittent showers could continue as monsoon conditions persist.

Light to moderate rain is likely at intervals through the week, with residents expected to experience typical monsoon conditions, including cloudy skies, occasional showers and gusty winds. Commuters have been advised to remain cautious during sudden intense spells, particularly in low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains 'Good'

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Wednesday morning. Official data showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 18. Under the standard AQI classification, AQI readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while 51 to 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

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