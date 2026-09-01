Cityflo Buses Turn Into Mini Libraries Under ‘Turning Pages’ Initiative With Project Mumbai

Select Cityflo buses in Mumbai will offer commuters books to read, borrow, exchange and donate during their daily journeys | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: Mumbai's daily office commute may now offer passengers a break from their screens. Urban bus service Cityflo has partnered with Project Mumbai to launch ‘Turning Pages’, an initiative that will transform select buses into mini libraries, allowing commuters to read, borrow, exchange and donate books during their journey.

Initiative To Promote Reading

The initiative is part of Project Mumbai's larger Read Mumbai movement aimed at encouraging reading across the city. As a pilot, selected Cityflo buses will carry a curated collection covering fiction, business, self-development, biographies and contemporary Indian writing. Passengers can pick up a book during their journey, while also donating books and recommending titles for fellow commuters.

Sankalp Kelshikar, CMO and co-founder of Cityflo, said the daily commute was often one of the few periods when Mumbaikars had time for themselves.

“Through our collaboration with Project Mumbai, we’re giving that time back to something most of us struggle to make room for — reading,” he said, adding that the initiative would also allow passengers to contribute books for others.

Project Mumbai founder and CEO Shishir Joshi said the collaboration brought together Mumbai's culture of movement, partnerships and citizen participation. The initiative, he said, seeks to tap into the goodwill of commuters and build shared community spaces in everyday settings.

Commuters Welcome The Initiative

"I spend nearly two hours commuting to and from work daily. Having ready access to a variety of books onboard is a great initiative to make us spend the same time in reading and learning something new." - Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, a regular user of Cityflo

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“Most of us spend our commute scrolling through our phones, often without realising how the time passes. The Turning Pages initiative can help take a break from the screen and use that time differently. With a variety of genres to choose from, there is an opportunity to explore books and perspectives I may not otherwise come across." - Mitesh Karamchandani, a regular user of Cityflo

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