Cityflo Bus Ride Transforms Into Photo Journey As Mumbai’s Young Photographers Capture The City Through Their Lens | File photo

Mumbai: For a group of BMC and government school students, a Cityflo bus ride through South Mumbai turned into an opportunity to discover the city through a camera lens. On World Photography Day, the students showcased photographs of landmarks including the Gateway of India, Mani Bhavan and the Paradox Museum, offering a glimpse of Mumbai from a young and different perspective.

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The initiative is part of the ongoing collaboration between Cityflo and Salaam Bombay Foundation, under which students receive photography training and opportunities to travel across the city. During their Independence Day outing, the students travelled on Cityflo buses to several iconic locations and photographed the places they visited. A selection of their photographs will be displayed on Cityflo's platforms in the coming weeks, taking their work beyond the classroom and giving them a wider audience.

For Cityflo, the initiative also highlights the company's role beyond its regular urban bus service. Cityflo Co-founder and CMO Sankalp Kelshikar said the photographs provide a different perspective of Mumbai as seen by young people. The company, founded in 2015, operates more than 1,200 buses and records around 18 million rides annually across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Salaam Bombay Foundation Head of Communications Savio Pashana said the programme gives students an opportunity to visit iconic places, photograph them from their own perspective and build confidence in sharing their views. Students Harshraj Sahani, Komal Sutar, Prithvi Zende and Taushef Mansoori were among those whose photographs were featured.

For the students, the experience was also about exploring Mumbai. Sahani spoke about his excitement at photographing the Gateway of India, while Sutar described the bus journey as being like a picnic. Zende said he had earlier clicked photographs on his father's mobile phone before learning photography through the Foundation's programme. Mansoori said photography helps him preserve things he likes as memories and wants to continue improving his skills.