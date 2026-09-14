Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Continue As Ganeshotsav Begins; No IMD Alert For City Today

Mumbai Weather Update | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Monday as monsoon conditions continued across the city and suburbs, even as Ganeshotsav celebrations began across the metropolis. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at several places during the day, with no rain warning issued for Mumbai or neighbouring districts this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with occasional light showers. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated pockets could receive moderate to heavy spells accompanied by strong winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Monday morning was 26°C.

The weather comes a day after Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, disrupting Ganesh idol arrival processions and affecting festive shopping across the city. The downpour came after a prolonged lull in significant rainfall.

Despite the showers, devotees continued with their Ganeshotsav plans, with many saying the rain forced them to modify their schedules but did not dampen their enthusiasm for welcoming Lord Ganesha.

Thane, Palghar Under Yellow Alert

Moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai on Monday, although no alert has been issued for the city. However, the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for isolated places in Thane and Palghar, where light to moderate rainfall is expected.

The weather department had initially issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and the MMR over the weekend. The alert was upgraded to Orange on Sunday afternoon after rainfall intensified, with several areas recording more than 150 mm of rain. The western suburbs received heavier rainfall compared to Mumbai's eastern suburbs and the island city.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains 'Good'

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Monday morning. Official data showed the city recording an overall AQI of 46. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while 51–100 is classified as 'Moderate'. AQI levels of 101–200 are considered 'Poor', 201–300 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

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