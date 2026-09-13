Heavy Rain Hits Mumbai And MMR Ahead Of Ganpati Festival, Disrupts Idol Arrivals But Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit | AI

Mumbai: On the eve of Ganpati festival on Sunday, Mumbai and it's metropolitan region (MMR) was lashed with heavy rains. The downpour which the cities witnessed after a lull of almost a month, impacted the Ganesh idols aagam (arrival) processions as well as festival shopping sprints. However, devotees said, although they had to amend their schedules but rains did not affect their fervour and enthusiasm of celebrating the beloved Ganpati Bappa's arrival.

Devotees Continue Celebrations Despite Showers

On Monday, moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai, but no alert is issued. While for the districts of Thane and Palghar, a Yellow Alert is sounded for isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded an Yellow Alert for light to moderate rainfall for the weekend for Mumbai and MMR, however, Sunday mid-day, the alert was upgraded to Orange for heavy to very heavy rainfall. The rains which started on Saturday night, continued throughout Sunday, with several areas recording above 150 mm rainfall. In Mumbai, the western suburbs received more rainfall compared to the eastern suburbs and city area.

Several Areas Record Over 150 mm Rainfall

In the period 24 hours (Saturday 7 pm to Sunday 7 pm) the weather stations in Mumbai, which recorded highest rainfall included- BKC fire station (204 mm), Pali Chimbai, Bandra (189 mm); Nariyalwadi, Santacruz (188 mm); M-West ward, Chembur (178 mm); MCMCR Powai (166 mm), Andheri fire station (163 mm), (Borivali fire station (157 mm) and Vikhroli fire station (151 mm) among others.

Kapil Mhapsekar from Sahyog Mitra Mandal, Chembur said, "We had to change timing for Ganpati idol arrival as heavy rainfall started. We have to accomodate our society children in agaman processions so we decided to start a bit late when rain slows."

The heavy rainfall comes as a relief to the rising heat and humidity as well. The city witnessed one of the driest August this year, with 66% below normal rainfall. The IMD in its monthly outlook had forecasted below normal rainfall for September as well, however, had said moderate rain spells will continue occasionally.

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