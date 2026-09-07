Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers, Gusty Winds Likely Today; No Heavy Rain Alert This Week

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Monday as monsoon conditions continued across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall and thundershowers at several places during the day, while no rain warning has been issued for Mumbai or neighbouring districts this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with occasional light showers. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated pockets could witness moderate to heavy spells accompanied by strong winds.

Wind speeds are likely to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Monday morning was 27°C.

Mumbai To See Dry Spell For Next Few Days

The relatively subdued rainfall activity witnessed across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in August is likely to continue through September. Despite the absence of any rainfall warning this week, the city may receive occasional spells of light rain as monsoon conditions persist.

Mumbai recorded 66 per cent below-normal rainfall in August. The deficit has been attributed to El Nino-related climatic conditions. Despite the weak rainfall in August, Mumbai has already received around 96 per cent of its average annual rainfall, largely due to heavy downpours during the first two months of the monsoon season.

With no major rainfall warning in place, commuters are likely to experience mostly cloudy weather with intermittent showers through the week. Residents, particularly those travelling through areas prone to waterlogging, have been advised to remain cautious during sudden intense spells.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains ‘Good’

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘Good’ category on Monday morning. According to official data, the city recorded an overall AQI of 39. Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘Good’, indicating minimal health risk. Readings between 51 and 100 fall under the ‘Moderate’ category, while 101–200 is classified as ‘Poor’. AQI levels between 201 and 300 are considered ‘Unhealthy’, and readings above 300 fall under the ‘Severe’ category.