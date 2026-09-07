Mumbai Rain Update: Dry Spell Likely To Continue As IMD Issues No Heavy Rain Warning, Reservoir Levels Stay Above 95% | AI

Mumbai: The dry spell Mumbai and it's metropolitan region witnessed in August is likely to continue this month as well. For this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued no rainfall warning for Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts. But the region can see occasional spells of light rains.

Partly Cloudy Skies Forecast For Next 48 Hours

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with possibility of occasional light rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 25°C respectively.

The FPJ had reported last week that Mumbai received 66% below normal rainfall in August this year. The poor rainfall is attributed to El Nino climatic conditions. However, due to heavy downpour in first two months of the monsoon, Mumbai has already received 96% of its average annual rainfall.

Meanwhile, the levels of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai remains around 95%. As of Sunday morning, the lakes were 95.97% full of its total storage capacity. The total useful water content was 13.89 million litres. The total capacity of the seven reservoirs is 14.47 million litres.

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