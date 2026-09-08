Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers, Gusty Winds Lash City; No IMD Alert For The Week | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Tuesday as monsoon conditions remained active across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent showers and thundershowers through the day, although no rainfall alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience generally cloudy skies on Tuesday, with light rain at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated parts of the city could witness moderate to heavy showers during intense spells.

Gusty winds are also likely to accompany the rainfall. Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40-50 kmph, while gusts could reach 50-60 kmph during stronger spells. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33°C, while Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 29°C on Tuesday morning.

August Went Dry, Yet Annual Rainfall Data Looks Good

Despite the active monsoon conditions, the city experienced a major rainfall deficit in August. Mumbai recorded rainfall 66 per cent below normal during the month, with the shortfall attributed to El Nino-related climatic conditions.

However, the August deficit has not majorly affected Mumbai's overall monsoon rainfall tally. The city has already received around 96 per cent of its average annual rainfall, largely due to heavy downpours recorded during the first two months of the monsoon season.

With no major rainfall warning currently in place, Mumbaikars can expect mostly cloudy conditions and intermittent showers through the week. Commuters may nevertheless face brief disruptions during intense rain and gusty wind spells, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Tuesday morning. Official data showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 21. Under the standard AQI classification, an index value between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', while 51-100 falls under the 'Moderate' category. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201-300 as 'Unhealthy', and levels above 300 as 'Severe'.