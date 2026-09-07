Mumbai: BMC Reclaims 34,000 Sq Ft Chitrakoot Plot In Andheri West For Long-Pending Fire Station; Demolishes Unauthorised Structures

BMC demolished unauthorised structures on the Chitrakoot plot in Andheri West, clearing the site for the proposed Ambivali fire station | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: After several years of delay, the BMC has finally reclaimed the Chitrakoot plot in Andheri West, reserved for a Mumbai Fire Brigade station under Development Plan 2034.

The civic body demolished unauthorised structures spread across nearly 34,000 sq ft, including DRM Motors, DRM Apparels and Chitrakoot Banquet Hall, clearing the way for the long-pending Ambivali fire station.

The action followed a BMC notice to a private construction company, which challenged the civic body’s move before the Bombay High Court. After the court dismissed the petition, the K-West ward proceeded with the demolition drive.

The BMC’s Building and Factory department deployed heavy machinery, with police personnel from Amboli Police Station providing security.

Need For Fire Station

The fire station is considered crucial for Andheri West, a densely built-up area witnessing rapid high-rise development. “Having a full-fledged fire station in Andheri West is the need of the hour. Currently, fire brigades have to be dispatched from Vile Parle, Goregaon and Bandra, costing valuable response time during peak traffic hours,” a senior fire official said.

However, citizens have urged the BMC to act swiftly to secure the entire plot. Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) said, “Only part of the encroachment has been demolished. The proposed fire station should come up immediately so that the plot is not encroached upon again. The BMC should also cancel permissions for the nearly half-dozen digital hoardings on the plot and revoke permissions allowing the banquet hall to operate.”

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Encroachments Cleared In Bandra

Meanwhile, as part of the Pedestrian First campaign, the civic authorities on Monday cleared illegal encroachments from footpaths near National College Junction, 33rd Road and Linking Road in Bandra West. Illegal stalls, temporary sheds and other unauthorised structures occupying the footpaths were removed.

The encroachments had left little space for pedestrians, forcing many to walk on the road and creating safety concerns as well as traffic obstruction, said an official of H West ward.

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