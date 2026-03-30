Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 3 Days; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thane, Raigad

Cloudy skies and light showers expected in Mumbai as IMD forecasts thunderstorms across the MMR region | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 30: Mumbai and its metropolitan region are expected to get some relief from the heat and humidity, as the region is forecast to receive rainfall in the next three days.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weekly forecast, there is no alert for Mumbai district, but light rains with thunderstorms are predicted. While for the neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad, a Yellow Alert has been sounded for rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Short-term weather forecast

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy, with the possibility of light rain/thundershowers towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32 deg. C and 24 deg. C.

Alerts across Maharashtra

Meanwhile, alerts have been issued for almost all remaining districts of Maharashtra. Several areas are already witnessing hailstorms and thunderstorms with moderate rainfall.

The state government had also issued an advisory for farmers last week to keep the harvested crops safe. The regions which are under Orange Alert for rainfall with thunderstorms are North Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Also Watch:

Temperature outlook

As per the IMD's forecast for temperature across Maharashtra, there will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next 24 hours, and there will be a gradual fall by 2–3 degree Celsius thereafter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/